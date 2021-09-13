Glenwood Arts Theater to reopen in Overland Park after more than a year closed due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Glenwood Arts Theater in Overland Park will reopen this week after being closed for a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater shows independent and local films and has been part of the Overland Park community for almost 40 years.

Glenwood Arts will be open Friday through Sunday with limited seating to allow for social distancing.

Private rentals will be available too, according to a news release.

For both services, the theater is taking a number of COVID-19 precautions in addition to physically distanced seating, including:

sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas;

sterilizing auditoriums between shows;

ultraviolet lights in the HVAC system;

and requiring masks for all guests unless actively eating or drinking.

“We’re excited to reopen, and we’ve really missed our customers,” said Brian Mossman, co-owner of the theater. “We want to assure everyone that the popcorn will start popping again soon, and the show will go on in a safe environment, keeping the health of our guests as our primary concern.”

Glenwood Arts reopens this Friday, Sept. 17, with plans to show “Cry Macho,” “Blue Bayou,” “Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Capote Tapes.”

Tickets range in price from $8 to $11 and go on a sale Wednesday.

The theater was open with a limited schedule for a few months in 2020, but due to few film releases and the coronavirus, the owners closed shop again .

