Haskell Indian Nations University announces online classes for 3 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Haskell Indian Nations University announced its spring semester classes will be entirely online for the first three weeks.

The moves comes due to a recent COVID-19 surge.

"We know that numerous colleges are announcing adjustments for the beginning of their semesters in light of this," said Tamarah Pfeiffer, president of the university. "We, too, continue to adapt to these circumstances to ensure that Haskell continues to pursue our educational mission as safely as possible."

Students on campus can use the library and other areas to take classes, according to the Twitter message.

The president's message emphasized this time will allow the school to make sure classrooms are equipped and safety gear is available.

School officials will review if the virus will allow in-person courses the first week in February.