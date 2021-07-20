Hundreds of Missouri clergy urge Christians to get the COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Missouri becomes a hot spot for the spread of COVID-19, some Christian leaders are trying to address vaccine hesitancy in their congregations.

According to a release, hundreds of clergy members across the state have endorsed a statement urging people to get vaccinated. The effort comes as some Christian groups have been among those holding off on vaccination.

However, the clergy signing on to the statement say that getting vaccinated is one way to follow a core tenet of Christianity—to love thy neighbor as thyself.

The statement says Christians should “realize their responsibility to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly (Micah 6:8). At this moment that means increasing vaccination rates in our community.”

