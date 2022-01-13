Jackson County Executive Frank White calls for K-12 universal masking order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County officials are calling for universal masking for students in kindergarten through 12th grade across all schools in the county.

The mandate would go into effect beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, when most students return from the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., in conjunction with Ray Dlugolecki, the county's acting health director both proposed the mandate.

They cited a surge in COVID-19 cases in the county due to the omicron variant.

“We know how valuable in-person learning is for students, but maintaining that practice is becoming increasingly difficult as schools struggle to have enough teachers in the classroom and more children are getting sick at an alarming rate,” White said in a statement. “Masking wearing has proven to be an effective way to mitigate the spread of the virus and will help keep students, teachers, staff and visitors safe in school buildings."

It would require majority support from the Jackson County Legislature.

If approved, the masking would remain in effect until Feb. 3.