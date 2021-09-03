Jackson County shuts down Rae's Cafe over repeated COVID-19 health order violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs is refusing to comply with a Jackson County Department of Health order to close the restaurant after repeated violations of the county’s COVID-19 orders.

A sign was posted on the restaurant's door Friday stating health officials had closed the establishment.

The sign cited "not following the Jackson County Health Order and causing a significant threat to the health and safety of patrons."

A public health specialist signed the order, but on the space give for a restaurant representative to sign, it read, "refused to sign."

KSHB 41 News obtained a letter from the county to the restaurant revoking the Food Establishment permit for Rae's Cafe.

It called the operation of the cafe an "imminent health hazard" for its refusal to enforce the mask mandate and not properly disinfecting the establishment.

The letter states operations must cease by "today Sept. 3."

Rae's Cafe was visited twice by the county health department on Friday of last week in regard to the violation, owner Amanda Wohletz said. Officials returned Monday and gave the owner until Thursday to comply. They returned Friday to shut the establishment down.

The owner told KSHB 41 News that she believes they can remain operating because of an item in the order that would allow them to stay open if they are medically exempt.

The letter given to the cafe states that a health officer may suspend or revoke permits of establishments that fail to comply with health codes, that owners can reapply for a permit when violations are corrected and that the establishment can not be reinspected for compliance within 48 hours of the revocation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.