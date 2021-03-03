Kansas City Alamo Drafthouse closing permanently due to COVID-19 pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of a mainstay of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, life announced they would be closing the establishment due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alamo Drafthouse on Main Street will not reopen after it closed temporarily nearly a year ago for the pandemic.

The dinner theater showed new releases in addition to nostalgic favorites.

“To our team members past and present, our endless thanks and gratitude. It’s been your passion, hard work, and dedication that made Mainstreet a unique and wonderful home for film lovers in Kansas City. To our guests in the Kansas City area – thank you so much for your support over the years,” the owners wrote.

Nick Benjamin, executive director of the Kansas City Power and Light District, said in a statement that the district is "saddened" by the closing.

"The impact of COVID continues to be a challenge for businesses both locally and across the country," Benjamin said. "The Power & Light District is a proud steward of this iconic building, which plays a key role in Kansas City's downtown neighborhood. We are working hard to find the perfect addition to write the next chapter for this historic venue, and we hope to have exciting news about its future soon."

The building that houses the Drafthouse opened nearly a century ago, according to the post, and has hosted people such as Cab Calloway, Charlie Chaplin and the Marx Brothers.

The Drafthouse called it home for nine years.

Future plans for the building were not immediately clear.

