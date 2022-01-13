Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools expect school bus delay due to staffing shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools announced via social media that school buses may be delayed 15 to 20 minutes on Friday due to staffing shortages.
In a tweet, KCKPS asked that children still be at the bus stop during their regular time.
The district also added that students would not be marked absent due to the bus delays and would still receive breakfast.
