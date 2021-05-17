Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court resumes some in-person cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The days of virtual hearings are slowly coming to an end at Kansas City, Missouri’s Municipal Court.
The city announced Monday that starting June 1, the court will start a mix of virtual and in-person hearings after conducting most business virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the increase of in-person hearings, the court will now issue warrants for people who miss in-person court dates.
More information about the changes set to go into effect is available on the court’s website.