Kansas City Public Schools moves to make masks optional

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools will be moving to masks being optional after Thursday's snow day.

Elle Moxley, a spokesperson for KCPS, told KSHB 41 News that the decision to make masking optional comes because of the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on masks in schools.

Moxley said that families in the district were told about the decision Wednesday night.

"We encourage our families to make the decision on masking that is right for them," Moxley said. "We know some of our students and employees will feel more comfortable continuing to mask, and we support them."

Although the district is making this change, Head Start pre-kindergarten students and employees will still remain under a federal mask mandate. For other KCPS pre-kindergarten classrooms, masks will be optional.

"With this change in our mask policy, it's more important than ever that students and employees stay home and get tested if they are sick," Moxley said. "Free COVID testing is available in all our schools and at sites throughout Kansas City. We will continue to work with our community health partners to share the latest COVID-19 information with our students, families and staff."