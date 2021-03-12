Kansas City Public Schools to vaccinate teachers, staff ahead of return to in-person classes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools will vaccinate some of its teachers and staff next week as students prepare to return to the classroom in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPS will host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Monday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 17, a spokesperson for the district confirmed to 41 Action News.

The clinics will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days at Manual Career Technical Center, 1215 East Truman Road.

KCPS will partner with Truman Medical Center and Children's Mercy Hospital to facilitate the clinics.

Students in the district are slated to begin returning to in-person learning in phases next week.

Kindergarten through third-grade students will return March 15, while fourth- through ninth-graders will return to their schools on March 22. Sophomore, juniors and seniors in high school are scheduled to return to the classroom on April 5.