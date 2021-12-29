Kansas City travel advisor offers tips to people planning trips amid COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From cruise ships, to airplanes, Kansas City travel advisors say more people are planning getaways despite the uncertainty with COVID-19.

“The demand for vacations is fabulous, the risk is perhaps greater than it’s ever been to make a mistake,” said Mark Comfort, with Cruise Holidays and Comfort Tours. “Right now, in our 33 years now, we’ve never seen the demand greater.”

With the omicron variant surging and recent airline cancellations, Comfort said there are many questions as to if your plans will go according to plan.

“People ought to know what happens if, what happens if Covid gets worse,” he said.

With spring break less than three months away, Comfort said he’s been busy booking vacations for families and protection is important.

“I don’t think they should be concerned at all,” he said. “If they do the proper things, that we advise people is to take out the ‘Cancel for any reason’ insurance, that’s the answer to cover the what ifs.”

He says that’s where protection lies — from resorts, theme parks, hotels for covid cancellations or something that happens on the trip.

Comfort says the cost of that insurance is based on age and total cost of trip is usually 6 to 7% of the total price tag.

Comfort says the vacation deals this year are on the major cruise lines and reminds people locations depend on your vaccination status.

“A lot of them are looking at spring break vacation in the next 30 to 60 days and won’t find space in their first or second choices,” he said.

