Kansas COVID-19 testing, vaccination site in high demand for holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic in Kansas says it has seen high demand for the holiday season.

Alan DeFever, pharmacist, owns and runs Rapid Covid Now in Overland Park.

With positive cases rising and hospitals voicing concerns, he says people have turned to testing.

“You just get lines and lines of cars that never end, it’s kind of overwhelming at times,” DeFever said.

DeFever says it’s kind of like last-minute shopping, something that’s on many people's lists — a negative COVID-19 test.

“Twenty to 30 cars at a time,” he said. “The staff sees it and just keeps going and going and going, thinking they’ll get caught up, and there’s no end in sight.”

Whether it be a lack of testing options, the omicron variant, travel or holiday get-togethers, DeFever says the demand for testing is extremely high again.

“It’s been overwhelming, our capacity is stretched pretty thin right now,” he said.

This week, DeFever says they’ve administered 300 tests a day with a waitlist of another 250 people — the same numbers go for getting a booster, too — and estimates the positive return on tests is 25%.

“The numbers of people that are afraid they have been infected, that are coming in and testing, are by far higher,” he said. “It’s a scary time right now. I hope we can get through this.”

DeFever says testing supplies including personal protective gear, gloves and bags have been harder to find.

“I feel like we are right back where we started,” he said.

DeFever says while keeping spirits high this season, try to think of others.

“Just just do your civic duty," DeFever said. "Of course none of us want to miss the parties, none of us want to miss the family. If you think there’s a possibility you have it, just get tested and do your part.”