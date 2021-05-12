Watch
Kansas CVS pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds

Posted at 4:51 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 17:53:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 50 CVS pharmacies across Kansas will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children between the ages of 12 and 15.

CVS announced Wednesday that the latest eligible age group can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at 46 locations in Kansas starting Thursday, but parental or legal guardian consent is required. Children also must be accompanied by an adult, according to a news release.

"With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible," Karen Lynch, CVS Health president and chief executive officer, said in the release. "Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic."

Appointments can be scheduled online or through the CVS Pharmacy app, but walk-ins are accepted.

The online tool displays appointments at locations that offer the Pfizer vaccine after an age has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

