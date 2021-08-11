Kansas Department of Health and Environment offering COVID-19 vaccine and testing to travelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at the three Kansas Turnpike service areas for both Kansans and out-of-state travelers.

The department is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority to offer the clinics. They cite the increasing presence of the delta variant posing a "risk to communities across Kansas" for the clinics, according to a news release from KDHE.

"The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates," the release said.

Lee Norman, the secretary of KDHE, said that these clinics will allow the vaccine to be more accessible to travelers.

The President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield Kansas Matt All said they hope these clinics will "help us reach a large number of people in a short amount of time."

The clinics location, dates and times are:

Lawrence Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 209, Lawrence, Kansas)



Thursday, Aug. 12, 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13, 7-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Topeka Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka Kansas)



Thursday, Aug. 12, 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13, 7-9 a.m., 3-5 p.m.

Matfield Green Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, Kansas)

