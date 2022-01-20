Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 7th child death from COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 9:24 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 22:24:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed a seventh child has died of COVID-19 in the state.

This child was within the 0-9 years age group.

In November, KDHE reported that a sixth child had died of the virus.

KDHE’s most updated statistics show 7,290 Kansans have died throughout the course of the pandemic.


We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!