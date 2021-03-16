Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program to provide utility, rent assistance for Kansans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is now relief available for Kansans who need help with paying their rent and utilities.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program on Tuesday.

According to Kelly, the program offers tenants up to 12 months of assistance with current or past due and past due utility and internet bills.

This includes electric, gas, water, sewer, trash removal and home energy services. People may apply for assistance to any of the services offered.

Both tenants and landlords must apply and qualify for the program. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation will then make payments to the landlord or services provider on behalf of the tenant.

“Keeping Kansans in their homes and businesses – and ensuring they have access to the high-speed internet needed for telehealth, telework, and virtual school – has been a top priority for my administration since day one,” Kelly said in a press release. “This program will be critical in ensuring Kansans can stay secure in their homes, stay warm, and maintain access to the internet."

The is program isn't available to people living within Wichita city limits. Instead they should apply for the Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program.