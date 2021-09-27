Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly directs flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Kansans who died of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has directed that all flags be flown at half-staff to honor the 6,024 Kansans who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The order begins effective immediately and will last until sundown Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that, for the sixth time since the pandemic began, I am ordering flags to half-staff to honor the lives and memories of another 1,000 Kansans who have died from COVID-19," Kelly said. "We have the tools to stop the virus in its tracks and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones and neighbors. I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks, and follow best health practices."