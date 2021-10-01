Kansas launches new dashboard tracking COVID-19, vaccinations in school districts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the 2021-2022 school year continues largely in-person, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released a dashboard to track both COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates in each public school district.

“This dashboard will provide transparent, frequently updated information to help local health officials and school districts make informed, data-driven decisions to control the spread of COVID-19 among our students,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a release from her office.

The dashboard, according to the release, will reflect cases among children ages 5 to 17 for the last 14 days.

The release notes that data does not indicate "where a student was exposed or that transmission occurred in the school setting."

The dashboard also reflects vaccination rates among children ages 5 to 17 by school district.

However, the data was aggregated by addresses in each district and "does not reflect exceptions for students who do not attend their assigned school district."

The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and can be found here.

“Sharing this information in an easy-to-understand format will help parents and families understand the risks for COVID-19 in their own school district, empowering them to make the best choices to keep their kids safe in school by wearing a mask, getting tested regularly and getting vaccinated if eligible,” Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann, the Safer Classrooms Workgroup co-chair, said.

This is a developing story, and the Kansas City-area districts' case numbers and vaccination rates will be added.

Kansas City, Kanas, Unified School District:



Presumed Student Vaccination Rate: 194.8 per 1,000 students

Presumed Student Case Rate: 4.05 per 1,000 students

Shawnee Mission Public School District:



Presumed Student Vaccination Rate: 311.5 per 1,000 students

Presumed Student Case Rate: 4.94 per 1,000 students

Olathe Unified School District:



Presumed Student Vaccination Rate: 289.2 per 1,000 students

Presumed Student Case Rate: 4.84 per 1,000 students

Piper Unified School District:



Presumed Student Vaccination Rate: 218.5 per 1,000 students

Presumed Student Case Rate: 7.66 per 1,000 students

Bonner Springs Unified School District:



Presumed Student Vaccination Rate: 184.9 per 1,000 students

Presumed Student Case Rate: 6.21 per 1,000 students

Spring Hill Unified School District:



Presumed Student Vaccination Rate: 152.0 per 1,000 students

Presumed Student Incidence Rate: 3.39 per 1,000 students

Gardner Edgerton Unified School District



Presumed Student Vaccination Rate: 218.6 per 1,000 students

Presumed Student Case Rate: 4.81 per 1,000 students

Blue Valley Unified School District



Presumed Student Vaccination Rate: 282.3 per 1,000 students

Presumed Student Case Rate: 3.00 per 1,000 students

Lansing Unified School District:



Presumed Student Vaccination Rate: 143.5 per 1,000 students

Presumed Student Case Rate: 7.51 per 1,000 students

Turner Unified School District



Presumed Student Vaccination Rate: 169.4 per 1,000 students

Presumed Student Case Rate: 8.76 per 1,000 students

De Soto Unified School District:



Presumed Student Vaccination Rate: 275.2 per 1,000 students