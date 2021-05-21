KCFD Community Medical Response Team delivers COVID-19 doses to residents lacking mobility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department's Community Medical Response Team delivered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people lacking mobility on Friday.

Milton Taylor who lives at a facility near 41st and Paseo Avenue, was one of 10 people to receive their first or second dose in the comfort of his own home.

“A lot of people in the building are elderly and don’t have transportation," Taylor said.

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri, hosted a vaccination clinic on Friday.

Without transportation, Taylor has been unable to begin the vaccination process until today.

For weeks, Taylor reached out to people who could help him, including the Kansas City Fire Department and KCMO Health Department.

“We have over 200 people on our home-bound list that we’ve done at least their first doses, if not finished now with their vaccinations and we still got another couple emails today with a few more names to add to our list," Michael Latta, KCFD Division Chief said.

Taylor told 41 Action News he had been going door to door of his senior living facility, convincing his neighbors to take the vaccine.

“Only thing I can tell them is you’ve got to take a chance. I’d rather have it then don’t have it," Taylor said.

The Community Medical Response Team will continue delivering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those in need.

To set up a delivery, people can contact the Kansas City Shepherd's Center at (816) 444-1121.