KCK public utilities to end moratorium on disconnects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a moratorium put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Public Utilities will lift its moratorium on disconnecting utilities for those behind on payments.

The disconnects will resume on Nov. 3, according to a release from the board.

The moratorium has been in place since March 16, 2020.

"After November 3rd, BPU will slowly ramp up utility disconnects for non-payment," the release stated. "BPU will work with customers to assist them with payment arrangements."

BPU pointed customers to their customer service line at 913-573-9190 for questions about their bill. To request more information about payment options or payment plans, the utility has an arrangement line at 913-573-9145. These phone lines are open week days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.