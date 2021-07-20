Watch
KCKPS to discuss implementing mask requirement for upcoming school year

Martin Meissner/AP
Pupil Moritz is on his way to the first day at his new school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Students in North Rhine-Westphalia will have to wear face masks at all times due to the coronavirus pandemic as they return to school this Wednesday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 14:03:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Education is set to discuss a recommendation that students wear masks next school year.

The meeting will take place Tuesday night.

According to the district, students are set to return to full in-person learning in August, therefore, the district hopes to work on COVID-19 mitigation as large amounts of people once again gather in its buildings.

Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield will ask the board to accept a one-pager that outlines the in-person practices for students and staff returning to the buildings.

Practices include wearing a mask in school and on a school bus with certain exemptions. There is no exemption for students who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Per usual guidelines, students must have the required immunizations and must stay home if they have any COVID-19 symptoms. Students in quarantine will have access to virtual learning.

The district will provide daily "continuous" cleaning of high-touch points and thoroughly disinfect the buildings each night.

Social distancing will also remain in place.

Parents will be allowed to visit buildings by appointment and after filling out a health questionnaire.

More information on COVID-19 re-entry can be found online.

The board meeting can be watched on a livestream.

