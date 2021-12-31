KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas' office announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

A spokesperson said that the mayor is now quarantining in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance.

Lucas said in a statement that he frequently tests because of his role in the city that causes him to often interact with others, and a positive result came back on Thursday.

“Throughout the pandemic, I have been regularly tested for COVID-19 due to my frequent interaction with the public. While results earlier this week were negative, last night I tested positive for COVID-19," Lucas said. "I am fully vaccinated and have received my booster dose, and because of that, I am experiencing few symptoms."

Lucas posted to Twitter that so far his wife has tested negative, and he is quarantining away from her and his child.

Lucas posted to Twitter that so far his wife has tested negative, and he is quarantining away from her and his child.

He emphasized caution going into 2022.

"I thank all of our healthcare workers who continue their work to serve our community," Lucas said. "Let’s help them—and each other—by encouraging all in our lives who are not yet vaccinated or boosted to make it a priority today and to use caution as we ring in the New Year.”