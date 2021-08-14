KDHE authorizes 3rd COVD-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are immunocompromised can now receive a third vaccine dose, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

KDHE said in a news release Friday that those who were administered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible following the Food and Drug Administration expanding its emergency-use authorization for those versions of the vaccine, as well as acceptance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The data shows us that the vaccine efficacy in some people who are immunocompromised is significantly lower than in people who are not immunocompromised,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, said in the release. “Additionally, people who are immunocompromised make up to 44% of hospitalized breakthrough cases in the United States. This additional dose may enhance the immunity for those who need extra protection from COVID-19.”

Health conditions that would qualify someone for a third dose, according to the release, include:

“Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy.

Receipt of CAR-T-Cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency.

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.”

The EUA does not apply to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.