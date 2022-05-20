KDHE authorizes COVID-19 boosters for ages 5-11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has authorized booster shots for children ages 5-11.

"Following the FDA’s authorization and CDC director's approval, KDHE authorized vaccine providers in Kansas to begin offering the COVID booster shot to the 5-11 age group," a spokesperson for the department told KSHB 41.

The Food and Drug Administration amended Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot emergency use authorization Tuesday to allow the age group to receive a booster shot of their vaccine.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed recommendations for booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11, who completed their primary vaccination series at least 5 months ago.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health posted on social media that beginning Saturday, they will be holding special booster clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their clinic at 200 Maine Street Suite B.