KDHE authorizes COVID-19 boosters for ages 5-11

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 11:32 AM, May 20, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has authorized booster shots for children ages 5-11.

"Following the FDA’s authorization and CDC director's approval, KDHE authorized vaccine providers in Kansas to begin offering the COVID booster shot to the 5-11 age group," a spokesperson for the department told KSHB 41.

The Food and Drug Administration amended Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot emergency use authorization Tuesday to allow the age group to receive a booster shot of their vaccine.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed recommendations for booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11, who completed their primary vaccination series at least 5 months ago.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health posted on social media that beginning Saturday, they will be holding special booster clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their clinic at 200 Maine Street Suite B.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will also begin offering booster shots to eligible children starting Monday, May 23, at their walk-in clinics.

