KDHE report: Douglas, Johnson counties low-risk for COVID-19 transmission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City metro counties in Kansas are among those with the lowest risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to new data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The state’s first COVID-19 rankings report, released on Wednesday with the intent of helping local officials stop the spread of COVID-19, found that Brown, Douglas and Johnson counties were the top three for lowest risk, respectively.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said in a news release that he believes data is a “powerful tool” to use in response to the virus.

“I am hopeful this report empowers action in communities and encourages sharing and implementation of best practices across local health departments,” Norman said. “Local leaders and communities are working tirelessly to keep us safe; to help them, helps all of us.”

The rankings consider vaccination rates for eligible residents, the seven-day daily average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and the seven-day average of COVID-19 tests given per 100,000 people.

Brown County has a 58% vaccination rate, 26 virus cases per 100,000 people and 366 tests administered per 100,000 people, while Johnson County has a 72% vaccination rate, 32 virus cases per 100,000 people and 317 tests administered per 100,000 people.

Douglas County also reported a 58% vaccination rate, with 27 virus cases per 100,000, and 335 tests administered per 100,000 people.

Rankings are added to determine each county’s overall score, which is then ranked from one to 105.

Other Kansas City metro counties earned the following rankings:

Leavenworth: 8

Shawnee: 11

Wyandotte: 17

Atchison: 18

Jefferson: 22

Miami: 31

Doniphan: 48

Kansas currently ranks 28th nationwide for vaccination rates among eligible residents with roughly 56% fully vaccinated against the virus and all but four of its counties are considered at a “high or substantial” risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data cited in the report.