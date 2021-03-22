Kenny Chesney concert postponed again to 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Waiting might turn out to be the hardest part for Kenny Chesney fans.

On Monday, the country musician announced that his Chillaxification Tour - originally scheduled for 2020 - will be pushed back to 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chesney was originally set to take the stage at G.E.H.A. Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 11, 2020.

That showing was postponed as the early days of the pandemic raged on.

The show was tentatively rescheduled for May 29, 2021, in Kansas City, but Monday’s announcement put the brakes on the concert.

Chesney said he still plans to perform in Kansas City for 2022, but exact days and times are still being worked out.

Concert organizers say original tickets will be honored for the new days, though refunds are also available from the original point of purchase.