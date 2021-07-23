Watch
KU basketball coach Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas head coach Bill Self signals against USC during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jul 23, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self has tested positive for COVID-19.

Self was expected to travel this weekend to watch recruits at various tournaments, but began having minor symptoms, according to a KU Hoops statement. He tested positive for the virus Thursday and again on Friday.

“If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones,” Self said in the statement. “I fully believe I would be in a much worse condition if not for the vaccine.”

Self was fully vaccinated against the virus prior to testing positive.

