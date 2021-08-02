Watch
Lawsuit over St. Louis mask rules sent back to state court

<p>The Gateway Arch is seen as the flooding Mississippi River runs in front of it June 25, 2008 in St Louis, Missouri.</p>
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 11:18:27-04

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Sunday ruled that state courts should handle a lawsuit to overturn St. Louis-area mask mandates.

Judge Stephen Clark of the Eastern Missouri U.S. District Court sent the case back to state court, saying that the mask-mandate challenge primarily deals with state laws.

Missouri's Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt last week filed the lawsuit in state court in hopes of blocking the new mask mandates in St. Louis city and county, which took effect last week.

Lawyers for the city and county later asked a federal judge to take up the case instead.

But Clark ruled that the issue deals with state laws on local health orders almost exclusively. He said local judges should be the ones to decide the case.

