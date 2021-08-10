Leavenworth USD 453 implements 'situational masking' policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth USD 435 Board of Education voted, 6-1, to implement a “situational masking” policy for all students.

Masks will be required indoors and on district transportation when at least three feet of distance can’t be maintained for 15 minutes or more.

When extended periods of social distance can be maintained, students will be able to take “masking breaks,” according to the policy.

Visitors in district buildings also must adhere to the policy.

More information is expected to be provided to students, families and staff later this week.