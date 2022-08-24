Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

LIVE: Health professionals discuss the state of COVID in Kansas City area

University of Kansas Health System
Bryant Maddrick
University of Kansas Health System
Posted at 8:04 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 09:04:40-04

Health professionals with the University of Kansas Health System are discussing the state of COVID-19 in the Kansas City area live Wednesday morning.

LIVE: State of COVID in KC area

13 Chief medical officers and infectious disease doctors will also discuss the impact COVID has had on supply chain problems, staffing shortages and will look ahead to the impact it will have this fall.


We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock