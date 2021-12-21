Looking for a COVID-19 test? Here’s where to go in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The surge of COVID-19 cases associated with the omicron variant has many across Kansas City scrambling for COVID-19 tests ahead of holiday gatherings.

There are several testing resources Kansas Citians can access to help line up a drive-thru test.

On the Missouri side, PrepareMetroKC.org has a list of COVID-19 testing by day, including events in Cass County, the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, University Health Lakewood and the Jackson County Health Department.

On the Kansas side, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment maintains an interactive map on its website showing several dozen testing sites.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offers a similar listing of local testing locations.

Many individual county and city health departments also maintain websites offering COVID-19 testing information: