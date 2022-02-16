Watch
Masks to be no longer required for Kansas state employees or visitors

John Hanna/AP
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears an axe pin on her lapel to symbolize her plan to eliminate the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in the produce section of a Dillons grocery in Topeka, Kan. Kelly is in a strong enough position financially to be able to provide the tax relief. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Laura Kelly
Posted at 5:54 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 18:55:06-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that masks would no longer be required for employees of the state or visitors to state government buildings beginning on Friday at 5 p.m.

Instead, masks will be recommended.

"This decision comes as COVID-19 cases in Kansas continue to decline and the state resumes regular operations," a release from the governor's office said.

Kelly said that the state needed to continue transitioning back to normal operations.

"I appreciate the help of every Kansan who worked to mitigate the COVID-19 virus through masking and vaccinations,” Kelly said. “As COVID-19 becomes part of our normal lives, we need to continue transitioning back to business as usual in Executive Branch offices across the state.”

The release also cited widespread availability of vaccines in the decision to drop the masking requirement.


