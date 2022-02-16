Masks to be no longer required for Kansas state employees or visitors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that masks would no longer be required for employees of the state or visitors to state government buildings beginning on Friday at 5 p.m.

Instead, masks will be recommended.

"This decision comes as COVID-19 cases in Kansas continue to decline and the state resumes regular operations," a release from the governor's office said.

Kelly said that the state needed to continue transitioning back to normal operations.

"I appreciate the help of every Kansan who worked to mitigate the COVID-19 virus through masking and vaccinations,” Kelly said. “As COVID-19 becomes part of our normal lives, we need to continue transitioning back to business as usual in Executive Branch offices across the state.”

The release also cited widespread availability of vaccines in the decision to drop the masking requirement.