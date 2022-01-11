Metropolitan Community College announces 'many' courses will begin spring semester virtually

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri, announced Tuesday that "many" classes will begin the spring semester virtually.

Chancellor Kimberly Beatty said in a statement that the plan aims to reduce transmission rates amid the spread of the omicron variant, and that virtual learning will last until Feb. 7.

According to the statement, lecture-based general education courses will be moved to remote learning, while Career and Technical Education courses, performance and studio-based courses and science courses containing a lab will continue to operate face-to-face.

Computer labs on campus will remain open for use, and laptops will be available for students to check out from campus libraries.

MCC's spring semester will begin Jan. 18.

For now, Kansas City, Kansas, Community College intends to have classes in-person.