Missouri counties of Kansas City metro now under COVID-19 hotspot advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri-side counties in Kansas City are now included in a hotspot advisory by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Cass and Jackson counties, along with the surrounding areas Kansas City in Missouri, were named in an advisory issued Monday afternoon, citing continued increase of virus cases.

Cass County reported an uptick to 366 compared to 349 the week prior, while Jackson County reported 1,545 compared to 1,272 the week prior and Kansas City saw 1,700 compared to 1,546, according to the advisory.

COVID-19 cases throughout the state more than tripled in July, according to data compiled by KSHB 41 News . Before the more-infectious delta variant made its presence felt in Missouri in late May, the state saw six consecutive months of declining cases.