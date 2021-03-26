Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Missouri Gov. Parson extends State of Emergency through August

items.[0].image.alt
Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images
FILE — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson listens to a media question during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019, in Jefferson City. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)
Gov. Mike Parson
Posted at 5:36 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 18:43:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson extended a State of Emergency through August on Friday in an effort to "accelerate COVID-19 recovery."

“For over a year now, we have worked nonstop to take a balanced approach, fight COVID-19, and keep Missourians as safe as possible,” Parson said in a statement. “We have made incredible progress in a short amount of time, and we must continue doing all that we can to support Missouri citizens, business, and communities throughout the recovery process.”

According to Parson, extending the order will allow Missouri flexibility in providing resources. It also allows the state to continue utilizing the Missouri National Guard and federal funding.

Parson first issued a state of emergency last March.

About 600 state statutes and regulations have been waived or suspended to increase efforts in responding to COVID-19 since the first order, according to Parson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Johnson County, KS
COVID-19 Video Update