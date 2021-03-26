Missouri Gov. Parson extends State of Emergency through August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson extended a State of Emergency through August on Friday in an effort to "accelerate COVID-19 recovery."

“For over a year now, we have worked nonstop to take a balanced approach, fight COVID-19, and keep Missourians as safe as possible,” Parson said in a statement. “We have made incredible progress in a short amount of time, and we must continue doing all that we can to support Missouri citizens, business, and communities throughout the recovery process.”

According to Parson, extending the order will allow Missouri flexibility in providing resources. It also allows the state to continue utilizing the Missouri National Guard and federal funding.

Parson first issued a state of emergency last March .

About 600 state statutes and regulations have been waived or suspended to increase efforts in responding to COVID-19 since the first order, according to Parson.