Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh's husband dies of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh announced Thursday morning that her husband, Steve Walsh, had died.

Earlier this month, Walsh said she and her husband had contracted COVID-19 .

She noted at the time Steve Walsh was "very sick" and hospitalized on a ventilator.

Thursday, Walsh tweeted about her husband's death.

"It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior," she wrote.

The Walshes were not vaccinated against the virus.

Sara Walsh, who is running for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler's 4th District congressional seat, said she didn't get the vaccine since it still lacks full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

At the time, she also cited concerns about friends' negative reactions to the vaccine and said she didn't feel she needed it as she'd been healthy since the pandemic began.

Walsh was elected to the state House in 2017 and serves on the House Budget Committee, also leading a budget subcommittee.

Steve Walsh was press secretary to Hartzler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.