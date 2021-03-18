Missouri to open phases 2, 3 of vaccine eligibility within weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri will move on to phases 2 and 3 of its vaccine distribution plan within the next month.

Upon moving to Phase 1B Tier 3 Monday, Gov. Mike Parson initially said the state would progress to Phase 2 within at least 45 days.

Thursday, he announced the state would move to Phase 2 on Monday, March 29, and Phase 3 on Friday, April 9.

Parson said the state’s progress and an expected increase in vaccine supply mean the state can move on just two weeks after activating Phase 1B Tier 3.

The federal government communicated with Missouri public health leaders that vaccine allotments will increase significantly in the first week of April.

To maintain a consistent number of people interested and eligible to receive the vaccine, the state is opening the additional phases.

Opening Phase 2 brings 880,000 Missourians into eligibility, including those experiencing homelessness and those disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Phase 3, which includes all adult Missourians, will qualify 1.1 million more residents for the vaccine.

With all three phases open, 4.5 million Missourians can get the vaccine, though Parson said only 60% will likely seek to do so.

The state expects to vaccinate between 6,000 and 7,000 people during a mass vaccination clinic at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.

So far in Missouri, more than 1 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine. Nearly 700,000 of those have received their second dose.

