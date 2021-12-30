Missouri's COVID-19 State of Emergency to end Dec. 31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the state's COVID-19 related State of Emergency will expire and not be renewed Dec. 31.

The declaration was first issued March 13, 2020, and has been extended five times since.

"Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Parson said in a news release. "Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy. … The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency."

Expiration of the order means the Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-19 related response.

"In Missouri, we never had mandates or forced lockdowns," Parson said. "The main focus of our state of emergency was to provide regulatory flexibility to support and assist Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses and coordinate a COVID-19 response that saved lives and livelihoods.”

Parson cited vaccination as a best practice to “stay diligent” as the state continues to "move forward."

Over 62% of Missourians have initiated vaccination, according to the release.

