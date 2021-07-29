North Kansas City School District to require masks starting Aug. 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The largest school district on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area will require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in its buildings.

In a letter to parents, North Kansas City School District officials said the mask requirement will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 2, and mirrors masking requirements released Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The order affects all people older than 5-years-old and is regardless of vaccination status.

The district says parents with students in summer activities should make sure their children have masks each school day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.