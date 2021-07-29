Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Kansas City School District to require masks starting Aug. 2

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Generic image
kids masks classroom school children
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 15:11:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The largest school district on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area will require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in its buildings.

In a letter to parents, North Kansas City School District officials said the mask requirement will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 2, and mirrors masking requirements released Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The order affects all people older than 5-years-old and is regardless of vaccination status.

The district says parents with students in summer activities should make sure their children have masks each school day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!