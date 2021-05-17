Watch
Oak Grove joins list of schools dropping mask requirement

Martin Meissner/AP
Pupil Moritz is on his way to the first day at his new school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Students in North Rhine-Westphalia will have to wear face masks at all times due to the coronavirus pandemic as they return to school this Wednesday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Posted at 5:48 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 06:48:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Oak Grove School District is the latest to join a growing list of schools dropping mask requirements for students and staff.

The school district shared a post to Facebook Sunday updating its guidance.

Starting immediately, masks will be optional for students and staff no matter age or vaccination status.

Parents will be able to determine whether they would like their students to continue wearing face masks, and the district noted that the CDC still recommends masks for anyone not fully vaccinated - including students.

Quarantine requirements will continue to be observed.

The district will monitor health data and make adjustments as needed.

