Olathe School District could debate masks on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School District Board of Education is set to review the district’s COVID-19 back-to-school procedures during its board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5.

At least some students will start to return to school on Aug. 12, with all students set to return on Aug. 13.

The meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the district’s Education Center, will include a discussion and potential vote on COVID-19 back-to-school protocols for the start of the new school year. As in similar discussions in other Johnson County, Kansas, school districts, the epidemiologist from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will be on hand to answer questions.

Earlier this summer the board approved optional masking for staff, students and visitors when school was set to return in August. But an increase in cases in the area could lead to the board revisiting that decision.

Last week, the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education voted to require mask wearing of elementary school students — an age group currently unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. During the meeting, JCDHE Epidemiologist Elizabeth Holzschuh said mask wearing could limit the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks.