Shawnee Mission School District to require masks for elementary-school students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission School District elementary-aged students will be required to wear masks during the upcoming school year.

The SMSD Board of Education voted 6-1 to approve a proposal that mandates masks for all elementary school students until they all are eligible to be vaccinated. Staff in elementary settings could opt-out of wearing a face covering if they are fully vaccinated.

Masking is not required outdoors, but anyone on a school bus would be required to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.

Outside visitors to elementary schools also would be required to wear a mask.

Some protesters who attended the meeting, but were not inside during the mask discussion, held signs up to the windows featuring the phrases "optional masks" and "parental rights."

Debbie Detmer, whose grandchildren attend SMSD, said prior to the board meeting that protesting any time masks are a point of discussion will continue.

"Even if we get them to where we want tonight, if we get them optional, that doesn’t mean they won’t change their mind here by October, you know," Detmer said. "What needs to happen... I mean, no masking, no distancing, no contact tracing. No testing for sure. That’s gotta quit."

In the event of positive COVID-19 cases in the district, officials will notify the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, whose employees will conduct contact tracing.

When Johnson County dropped its countywide mask mandate in the spring, SMSD elected to continue requiring masking .

The school district also was the subject of a lawsuit over mask mandates earlier this year, in which the courts sided with SMSD. Two parents alleged that the district's COVID-19 guidelines caused “psychological harm” to their children.

A separate proposal discussed Monday night had recommended that anyone who is not vaccinated wear a mask. Vaccinated people do not have to wear a face covering.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.