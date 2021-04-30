Shawnee Mission School District will keep mask requirement in place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite Johnson County dropping its mask requirement, the Shawnee Mission School District plans to keep its current COVID-19 protocols in place.

The district announced Friday that all of their current procedures, including mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, cohorting and enhanced sanitation, will stay in place.

Vaccinations are also encouraged by the district.

Officials said the goal is to keep students healthy in order to hold in-person graduation and other end-of-year events.

The announcement comes after 200 students at Shawnee Mission South are barred from participating in sports because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Some students are quarantined but some may still go to class as long as they are masked, socially distanced and not showing any symptoms.