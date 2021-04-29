Johnson County considers dropping mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday morning to discuss dropping the county's mask requirement.

A resolution on the board's agenda would change the health guidelines from a mask requirement to a mask recommendation.

Businesses would then decide whether or not to require patrons to wear masks.

The county's current public health order is set to expire on April 30.

Some officials believe the vaccination rate is high enough and COVID-19 case rates have declined enough to make the move.