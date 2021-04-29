Shawnee Mission South athletics see increase in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The same day as the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted to relax the county’s mask mandate , a high school in the county confirmed that it is dealing with a spike in COVID-19 cases among student-athletes and the domino effect of quarantines.

Shawnee Mission School District spokesman David Smith said Thursday that 200 students have been quarantined and temporarily barred from participating in athletic activities at Shawnee Mission South High School.

The quarantines come as the spring sports season winds to a close, giving administrators little wiggle-room to reschedule canceled events.

While the students aren’t able to participate in sports activities, many remain eligible to attend school as long as they are masked, can remain at least three feet from other students and display no COVID-19 symptoms.