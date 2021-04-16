One-third of Missourians have received at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One-third of Missourians have received at least an initial vaccine, according Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

This equals to about 1.3 million people who have received at least one vaccine.

"This milestone is great news for the people of Missouri, and we will continue working hard to keep this momentum," Parson said. "The vaccine is safe and effective, and we encourage all eligible Missourians who have not yet received it to consider getting vaccinated."

More than two million of Missourians also are fully vaccinated according to the dashboard.

Nearly 72% of people ages 65 and older have received at least one vaccine. In addition, 60% of people ages 65 and older have received both doses.

On April 11, Missouri expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone at least 16 years-old.