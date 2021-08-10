Park University requires masks in campus buildings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park University students and staff will be required to wear masks while in campus buildings at least through Sept. 7.
Shane Smeed, interim Park University president, said in a letter to the university community that the only exceptions are when:
- Actively eating or drinking;
- In a private office;
- They have a documented exemption;
- Outdoors.
Anyone on campus must follow the policy, regardless of vaccination status.
The mandate went into effect on Tuesday. Any changes to the policy will be made in September.
More information about the university’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies can be found on its website.