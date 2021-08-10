Park University requires masks in campus buildings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park University students and staff will be required to wear masks while in campus buildings at least through Sept. 7.

Shane Smeed, interim Park University president, said in a letter to the university community that the only exceptions are when:

Actively eating or drinking;

In a private office;

They have a documented exemption;

Outdoors.

Anyone on campus must follow the policy, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate went into effect on Tuesday. Any changes to the policy will be made in September.