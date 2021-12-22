Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign at Pfizer world headquarters is shown Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009 in New York. Under pressure from big investors and analysts to make a bold move, beleaguered drugmaker Pfizer Inc. appears to have one in the works with reported talks to buy smaller rival Wyeth for $60 billion. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Pfizer
Posted at 11:32 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 12:32:30-05

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans can take at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

The Food and Drug Administration announcement comes as the U.S. braces for a wave of new infections from the omicron variant that is threatening already-strained hospitals.

Pfizer's prescription pill is the first U.S. medication that doesn't require an injection or an IV, a long-awaited milestone in the battle against the virus.

But initial supplies will be extremely limited with just enough to treat tens of thousands of people. The drug was authorized for high-risk patients who are most likely to get severe illness.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7