Plowboys Barbeque to close Overland Park location due to pandemic challenges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plowboys Barbeque in Overland Park is closing its doors.

The restaurant cited pandemic troubles for the closure of the location.

Plowboys opened the Overland Park location in 2019 and it helped feed essential workers and aided Operation BBQ Relief during the early pandemic.

Ultimately, it's the same pandemic that caused the difficult decision.

“We have dealt with a pandemic that included layoffs, mask mandates, and supply chain and labor shortages, and we believe 2022 will continue to be a tough year for restaurants,” founder Todd Johns said in a statement. “We believe it is in the best interest of our brand to focus our efforts on our most productive locations and expand our highly sought-after catering operations. Our sincere thank you to all the barbeque fans who supported us in Overland Park.”

The business will focus on its Blue Springs and Town Pavilion locations.