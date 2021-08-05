Watch
Protesters gather ahead of Lee's Summit R-7 School Board of Education meeting

Caitlin Knute/KSHB
Protesters gather on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, outside of the Lee's Summit R-7 School District headquarters to voice their displeasure with the possibility of mask mandates being reinstated for students.
Lee's Summit mask protest.jpeg
Posted at 4:02 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 17:23:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of protesters – some carrying signs with phrases like, "My child has an immune system, and I intend to keep it that way," – gathered Thursday outside of the Lee's Summit R-7 School District headquarters ahead of a meeting where mask mandates will be decided for the coming school year.

Roughly 50 to 60 people had congregated at least an hour prior to the meeting, voicing their displeasure with the possibility of masks being mandated in the classroom.

The Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. to evaluate its mask policy.

Board members were expected to see a presentation containing latest COVID-19 data on community spread and recommendations from schools from organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics and Kansas City Medical Society.

A district spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that the district has aligned its policies with Jackson County's executive orders throughout the pandemic. Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. reinstated the county's mask mandate on Wednesday.

