Protesters gather ahead of Lee's Summit R-7 School Board of Education meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of protesters – some carrying signs with phrases like, "My child has an immune system, and I intend to keep it that way," – gathered Thursday outside of the Lee's Summit R-7 School District headquarters ahead of a meeting where mask mandates will be decided for the coming school year.

About 50-60 protesters are gathered outside the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District headquarters as the school board prepares to rule on mask mandates in schools. We are live and will bring you the latest at 4, 5, and 6 on @KSHB41 news. pic.twitter.com/iCh4eTUtlC — Caitlin Knute-KSHB 41 News (@CKnuteKSHB) August 5, 2021

Roughly 50 to 60 people had congregated at least an hour prior to the meeting, voicing their displeasure with the possibility of masks being mandated in the classroom.

People are starting to line up with signs outside the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District in anticipation to tonight’s meeting. Coverage starts at 4pm on KSHB 41 News. pic.twitter.com/07T67W8bGk — Mark Kachelmeier (@KSHB_Photo) August 5, 2021

The Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. to evaluate its mask policy.

Board members were expected to see a presentation containing latest COVID-19 data on community spread and recommendations from schools from organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics and Kansas City Medical Society .

A district spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that the district has aligned its policies with Jackson County's executive orders throughout the pandemic. Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. reinstated the county's mask mandate on Wednesday.